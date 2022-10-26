Israeli president says he discussed Iran arms supply to Russia with Biden
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 23:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Iran supplying weapons to Russia that are killing Ukrainians, during a White House meeting on Wednesday.
Herzog also told reporters the two discussed the Iranian nuclear program and Tehran's repression of its citizens.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Isaac Herzog
- House
- U.S.
- Tehran
- Joe Biden
- Iranian
- Iran
- Ukrainians
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Many Iranian women demand political change amid decades-long grievances
Iranian American Siamak Namazi returns to prison in Iran
Ukraine's Kyiv region struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene, reports AP.