Kolkata Police constable held in robbery case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 00:26 IST
A constable of the Kolkata Police was on Wednesday arrested from his Salt Lake residence in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case involving a businessman, a senior officer said.

Five arrests have earlier been made in the case, the police officer said.

The policeman, a constable of the Kolkata Police's special branch, was picked up from a residential complex in Salt Lake, near here, after one of his colleagues, held earlier, disclosed his name during interrogation, the officer stated.

A businessman was abducted in June from the city's Lenin Sarani as he was carrying with him a bag containing Rs 1.25 crore in cash. The miscreants had forced him inside a car and after snatching the money, they threw him off the vehicle.

''We have found out that a major chunk of the money looted is still with him. We are still probing the matter,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

