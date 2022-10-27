Kolkata Police constable held in robbery case

A constable of the Kolkata Police was on Wednesday arrested from his Salt Lake residence in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case involving a businessman, a senior officer said.

Five arrests have earlier been made in the case, the police officer said.

The policeman, a constable of the Kolkata Police's special branch, was picked up from a residential complex in Salt Lake, near here, after one of his colleagues, held earlier, disclosed his name during interrogation, the officer stated.

A businessman was abducted in June from the city's Lenin Sarani as he was carrying with him a bag containing Rs 1.25 crore in cash. The miscreants had forced him inside a car and after snatching the money, they threw him off the vehicle.

''We have found out that a major chunk of the money looted is still with him. We are still probing the matter,'' the officer said.

