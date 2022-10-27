Islamic State claims responsibility for shrine attack in Iran

Islamic state claimed responsibility for a shrine attack in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, a statement on their telegram channel said.

The attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Shiraz killed 13 people on Wednesday, authorities said, and President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that the shooting would not go unanswered.

