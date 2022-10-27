UK's Sunak prefers a negotiated outcome on N. Ireland trade -spokeswoman
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin his preference was for a negotiated solution to a dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
"Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the prime minister set out that his preference remained a negotiated outcome and hoped all parties would approach the current challenges with pragmatism and goodwill," the spokeswoman for Sunak's office said, following a call between the pair.
"Both undertook to continue discussions in the coming weeks and months."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australia's women end European drought in World Cup boost
European shares fall on earnings jitters, Credit Suisse slides on U.S. probe report
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks struggle for direction, sterling recovers after BoE warning
European shares fall for sixth day on earnings jitters
EU, UK made progress on resumed N.Ireland talks - Irish minister