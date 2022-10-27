Left Menu

UK's Sunak prefers a negotiated outcome on N. Ireland trade -spokeswoman

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2022 00:54 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin his preference was for a negotiated solution to a dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

"Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the prime minister set out that his preference remained a negotiated outcome and hoped all parties would approach the current challenges with pragmatism and goodwill," the spokeswoman for Sunak's office said, following a call between the pair.

"Both undertook to continue discussions in the coming weeks and months."

