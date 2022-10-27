Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Case against former DGP, 7 others for illegal possession of forest land

Former Uttarakhand DGP B S Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of forest land and subsequently cutting 25 sal trees.The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the Uttarakhand government, police said here.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-10-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 01:04 IST
Uttarakhand: Case against former DGP, 7 others for illegal possession of forest land
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand DGP B S Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of forest land and subsequently cutting 25 ''sal'' trees.

The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the Uttarakhand government, police said here. A police officer said it was alleged in the complaint that Sidhu in 2012 bought one-and-a-half hectares of land in Virgirwali village of the Mussoorie forest division and cut 25 ''sal'' trees. On receiving information, the state Forest Department conducted an inquiry, in which it came to light that the trees were planted on reserve forest land. The Forest Department had also challaned Sidhu. Later, the registry of the land in Sidhu's name was also cancelled and permission was sought from the government to file a case against him. Sidhu has been the Director General of Police (DGP) from September 2013 to April 2016.

The case has been registered under sections 420, 424, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Talking to media, Sidhu claimed that the court is already looking into the matter.

''I believe no government should pass orders by disregarding the judicial system. The latest development (registration of FIR) shows that the rules have not been followed,'' he asserted. PTI DPT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022