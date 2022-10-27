U.S. confident of U.N. Security Council resolution, task force on Haiti in early November -official
Washington is confident of securing a U.N. Security Council resolution and finding nations to lead a task force in early November to address the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters on a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Canada beginning on Thursday, Nichols told reporters the composition of a task force proposed by Haiti would be discussed during the visit.
