U.S. confident of U.N. Security Council resolution, task force on Haiti in early November -official

Washington is confident of securing a U.N. Security Council resolution and finding nations to lead a task force in early November to address the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters on a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Canada beginning on Thursday, Nichols told reporters the composition of a task force proposed by Haiti would be discussed during the visit.

