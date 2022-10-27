Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson battle lines drawn

Ukrainian troops at the front line are expecting a bitter fight for the southern Kherson region, which Russia now appears to be reinforcing after a withdrawal had seemed possible. CONFLICT

* Ukraine's counter-offensive against Kherson region is proving more difficult than it was in the northeast because of wet weather and the nature of the terrain, Ukraine's defence minister said. * Russian-installed authorities in Kherson city have been encouraging residents to flee, but Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said there was no sign Russian forces themselves were preparing to retreat.

* Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region, Zelenskiy said, describing the Russian tactics as crazy. * A Russian-backed separatist official in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region said heavy fighting was taking place in the region's Kreminna and Svatove districts.

* Russia continues to make the case that Ukraine intends to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants. Kyiv denies that. DIPLOMACY

* The remains of a U.S. citizen killed in fighting in Ukraine have been released to Ukrainian authorities and will soon be returned to the person's family, a State Department spokesperson said. * Italy's prime minister said the only way to facilitate peace between Russia and Ukraine is helping Kyiv militarily.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin observed exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces and told intelligence chiefs of several former Soviet countries that the risk of conflict in the region and the world was high. * Putin is likely to use the possible extension of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal as a way to gain leverage and dominate next month's G20 summit in Indonesia, a European diplomat briefed on the grain talks told Reuters.

ECONOMY * The European Union could introduce a gas price cap this winter to limit excessive price spikes, if countries give Brussels a mandate to propose the measure.

* Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium miner, is seeking to boost the capacity of its alternative shipping route which bypasses Russia to mitigate risks from potential sanctions, the Kazakh company said. QUOTE:

"It's a game of roulette," said a Russian officer, describing Ukrainian bombardment near Balakliia in northeastern Ukraine in September before Russian troops withdrew. "You either get lucky, or you are unlucky. The strikes can land anywhere." (Compiled by Lincoln Feast, Philippa Fletcher, Andrew Cawthorne and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)