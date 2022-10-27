Syrian air defences intercept Israeli 'aggression' over capital Damascus -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-10-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 03:22 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syrian air defences have downed a number of missiles in an "Israeli aggression" over the capital Damascus' in the third such strike in less than a week, state media reported early on Wednesday.
No details were immediately available, and there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement