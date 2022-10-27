BRIEF-Banks Begin To Fund $13 Billion In Debt Backing Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover - WSJ
Tesla Inc:
* BANKS BEGIN TO FUND $13 BILLION IN DEBT BACKING ELON MUSK’S TWITTER TAKEOVER - WSJ
