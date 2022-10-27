Left Menu

U.N. lawyer pushes back on Russian row over Iran drone inquiry

The chief U.N. lawyer on Wednesday pushed back on a Russian argument that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cannot report to the Security Council on Western accusations that Moscow used Iran-made drones in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 resolution. Russia has argued that there is no mandate for Guterres to send U.N. experts to Ukraine to inspect the downed drones.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 04:31 IST
U.N. lawyer pushes back on Russian row over Iran drone inquiry

The chief U.N. lawyer on Wednesday pushed back on a Russian argument that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cannot report to the Security Council on Western accusations that Moscow used Iran-made drones in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 resolution.

Russia has argued that there is no mandate for Guterres to send U.N. experts to Ukraine to inspect the downed drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Guterres reports twice a year to the council - traditionally in June and December - on the implementation of a 2015 council resolution that enshrines the Iran nuclear deal. Any assessment of the drones in Ukraine would be included in that report.

In preparing those reports, U.N. experts have long traveled to inspect evidence. As far back as 2017 they traveled to inspect weapons seized by France and the debris of ballistic missiles fired at Saudi Arabia. "Absent further guidance by the Security Council, the Secretary-General will continue to prepare these reports in the manner that they have been prepared to date," U.N. legal affairs chief Miguel de Serpa Soares told the Security Council.

Western council members could block any attempt by Russia to propose new guidance for Guterres. Russia had requested de Serpa Soares brief the council on Wednesday, but the move appeared to backfire.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the United States, Britain, France and Germany of violating the U.N. Charter by trying to exert influence over Guterres with written requests that he investigate Russia's use of drones in Ukraine. "The Secretariat serves solely as a contact point," told the Security Council. "The Secretary-General's report can reflect solely the fact that the letters were received."

Russia said last week that it will reassess cooperation with Guterres if he sends experts to inspect the drones. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said U.N. experts were always ready to examine and analyze information from U.N. states. Under the 2015 resolution, a conventional arms embargo on Iran was in place until October 2020.

But Ukraine and Western powers argue that the resolution still includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies until October 2023 and can encompass the export and purchase of advanced military systems such as drones. U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Robert Wood described Russia's argument that Guterres could not investigate as "dumbfounding" and accused Moscow of wasting the Security Council's time "to deflect attention from its own egregious wrongdoing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022