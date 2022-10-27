Left Menu

Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles

Australia said on Thursday it will deploy 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and ship 30 more armoured vehicles to bolster Kyiv's war against Russia's invasion. Thousands have been killed, and homes and factories destroyed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation" to rid its neighbour of extremists.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 04:42 IST
Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles

Australia said on Thursday it will deploy 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and ship 30 more armoured vehicles to bolster Kyiv's war against Russia's invasion.

Thousands have been killed, and homes and factories destroyed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation" to rid its neighbour of extremists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

"We expect this now to be a protracted conflict," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC television. The latest package takes Australia's support for Ukraine to about A$655 million ($425 million) since the conflict began in February. "We're mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we're going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms," he said.

Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West's support for Ukraine, has been supplying aid and defence equipment and has banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia. It has also placed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities. Australian troops, who will arrive in Britain in January, will join a UK-led international training exercise but will not enter the war zone in Ukraine, Marles said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Australia for the latest aid. "(The Bushmaster) armoured vehicles have shown excellent results on the battlefield and we requested more of them. We will always remember Australia's support!," he said in a tweet.

Ukrainian forces have advanced into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, amid a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war by Russia. Russia has also accused Kyiv of ordering two organisations to create a dirty bomb, an explosive device laced with radioactive material, without giving any evidence. Kyiv denies any such plans. ($1 = 1.5399 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022