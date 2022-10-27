Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Darrell Brooks convicted in deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade attack

Darrell Brooks, a Wisconsin man who killed six people and injured dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year, was found guilty on Wednesday of intentional murder and other charges. A 12-member jury convicted Brooks, 40, of more than 76 charges, including six counts of intentional homicide, each of which carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

Pennsylvania Democrats try to do damage control after shaky Fetterman debate

Pennsylvania Democrats tried to do damage control on John Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign on Wednesday, the morning after a shaky debate performance against Republican TV doctor Mehmet Oz that showed the struggle Fetterman faces in recovering from a May stroke. The lieutenant governor, whose campaign acknowledged ahead of time had never been a strong debater, spoke slowly and at times stumbled over words while trying to put Oz on the defensive on abortion during the two men's sole face-to-face meeting.

New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico

The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and Hobbs do not even have abortion clinics but are strategic, activists and clinicians say, because they are near the border with Texas, to the east. Texas was one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion and providers could face up to life in prison there.

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl's death from 'blackout challenge' -judge

TikTok Inc won dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of causing the death of a 10-year-old girl by promoting a deadly "blackout challenge" that encouraged people to choke themselves on its video-based social media platform. U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia ruled Tuesday that the company was immune from the lawsuit under a part of the federal Communications Decency Act that shields publishers of others' work.

Trump ally Barrack can be questioned on Khashoggi comments, Saudi nuclear plans

Prosecutors charging onetime Donald Trump fundraiser Tom Barrack with being an illegal foreign agent can ask him about his comments on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and efforts to build nuclear power plants in the Middle East, the judge overseeing Barrack's trial said on Wednesday. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan came on the third day of Barrack's testimony in his own defense in Brooklyn federal court. He faces charges of pushing the United Arab Emirates' interests to the former president's administration without notifying the U.S. Attorney General, as required by law. Cross-examination is expected to begin on Thursday.

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan blocks Jan. 6 panel from getting Arizona Republican's records

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile from complying with a subpoena issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee seeking three months of her call records. Kagan issued an order effectively putting the litigation on hold and preventing enforcement of the subpoena pending a further order by her or the full court.

U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker faces fresh claim of paying for abortion

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has said he opposes abortion with no exceptions, faced fresh allegations on Wednesday from a second woman who said he pressured her to have an abortion and paid for the procedure after a six-year relationship with him. Walker, who hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a Nov. 8 election that could determine which party controls the Senate, has already denied allegations from another woman who claims he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 and that she later gave birth to one of his children.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump Georgia probe

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, was ordered by a South Carolina judge on Wednesday to testify in a Georgia criminal probe investigating whether the former president and his allies broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to media reports. Meadows had asked a judge in South Carolina, where he resides, to quash a petition seeking his testimony issued by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, where the district attorney's office is overseeing the investigation.

St. Louis school shooter may have used gun that police confiscated months ago

A 19-year-old man who went on a deadly shooting rampage at a St. Louis high school this week may have used the same firearm that his mother had removed from the family home several months earlier, the city's police commissioner said on Wednesday. The mother of Orlando Harris, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers minutes after the attack began, had contacted police several months earlier after discovering that her son had acquired a gun, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mike Sack said during a news briefing.

Three found guilty of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

Three men accused of aiding a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were found guilty on Wednesday of taking part in a conspiracy that prosecutors ascribed to hostility over restrictions she imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A jury found Joseph Morrison, 28, his father-in-law Pete Musico, 44, and Paul Bellar, 23, guilty of gang membership, firearm violations and providing material support for terrorism.

