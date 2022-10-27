FIR against filmmaker Kamal Mishra for hitting wife with his car in Mumbai
- Country:
- India
Police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle in Mumbai, an official said.
The filmmaker's wife was injured in the incident which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri, he said.
Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.
The filmmaker's wife lodged a police complaint against him saying she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area, the Amboli police official said on Wednesday.
When she went to confront him, he drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit her, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, the official said quoting the complaint.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.
Further investigation is underway, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Mumbai
- Dehati Disco'
- Indian
- Mishra
- Andheri
- Kamal Kishor Mishra
- Amboli
ALSO READ
Indian economy's growth momentum will be sustained in next budget: Sitharaman
Indian stocks rebound from three-day losses; Sensex up nearly 300 pts
Indian energy firms join hands to develop a carbon market
Though India has many socio-economic welfare schemes, reservation still needed for upliftment: NHRC chief Justice Arun Mishra.
Indian energy firms join hands to develop a carbon market