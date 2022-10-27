Left Menu

FIR against filmmaker Kamal Mishra for hitting wife with his car in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 08:28 IST
FIR against filmmaker Kamal Mishra for hitting wife with his car in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle in Mumbai, an official said.

The filmmaker's wife was injured in the incident which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri, he said.

Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.

The filmmaker's wife lodged a police complaint against him saying she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area, the Amboli police official said on Wednesday.

When she went to confront him, he drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit her, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, the official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022