Man injured while trying to douse fire at home in Thane

The fire broke out around 11 pm on Wednesday in the switch board of the apartment located on the fourth floor of a building in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporations regional disaster management cell RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said.There were three persons in the house at the time of the incident, he said.When the house owner tried to douse the blaze, he suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 08:47 IST
A 53-year-old man suffered burn injuries while trying to extinguish a fire in an electrical switch board at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday. The fire broke out around 11 pm on Wednesday in the switch board of the apartment located on the fourth floor of a building in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

There were three persons in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

When the house owner tried to douse the blaze, he suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said. After being alerted, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire, he said.

