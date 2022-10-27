Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 7 Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, an official said on Thursday.
The men were picked up while fishing near Neduntheevu late on Wednesday.
One boat was also seized, the official added.
