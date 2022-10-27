Left Menu

Calling girl 'item' is derogatory, used to objectify her with sexual intent: Mumbai court

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-and-a-half years imprisonment for harassing a minor girl, observing that calling a girl an item is derogatory and objectifies her in a sexual manner.In the order passed on October 20, the court refused to show leniency to the accused and said such roadside Romeos need to be taught a lesson in order to protect women from such uncalled-for behaviour.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 09:27 IST
Calling girl 'item' is derogatory, used to objectify her with sexual intent: Mumbai court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-and-a-half years imprisonment for harassing a minor girl, observing that calling a girl an ''item'' is derogatory and objectifies her in a sexual manner.

In the order passed on October 20, the court refused to show leniency to the accused and said such ''roadside Romeos'' need to be taught a lesson in order to protect women from such uncalled-for behaviour. Special Judge A J Ansari, designated to hear cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held the man, aged 25 at the time of the incident, guilty of outraging the modesty of the 16-year-old victim by addressing her as an ''item'' and pulling her hair near her residence in suburban Mumbai in July 2015.

''The fact that the accused intentionally caught hold of the the victim's hair and pulled it and called her an 'item', in my opinion, will certainly go to prove the fact of him having outraged her modesty,'' the judge said.

The accused's behaviour was ''wholly inappropriate'', the court observed.

"The accused addressed her by using the term 'item' which is a term used generally by boys to address girls in a derogatory fashion as it objectifies them in a sexual manner. The same will clearly indicate his intention of outraging her modesty,'' the order said.

''Using the term 'item' to address any girl is obviously insulting in nature,'' it added.

The acts of the accused were obviously done with a sexual intent as the word "item" when used to address a girl is only used to objectify her sexually and nothing else, the judge said. The court further said leniency could not be shown to the accused as the case related to the harassment of a minor girl on the street.

''Such offences need to be dealt with a heavy hand as a lesson needs to be meted out to such roadside Romeos, in order to protect women from their uncalled-for behaviour," it said. On July 14, 2015, when the victim was returning from school, the accused accosted her and called her an ''item''.

When the girl asked the man not to harass her, he started abusing her and pulled her hair. She then called the police helpline number 100 and sought help.

The police reached the spot but the accused fled. The girl went home and informed her father following which a complaint was lodged at Sakinaka police station in Mumbai. The accused was subsequently arrested and released on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022