Maha: Court grants pre-arrest bail to assault case accused

A Thane court has granted pre-arrest bail to a man accused in a case of assaulting a person over an enmity in May this year.

Additional Sessions Judge P M Gupta, in the order passed on October 20, also directed that in the event of his arrest, the accused be released on furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000­ with one or two sureties of the like amount.

The applicant, Arbaz Makbul Khan, and others were booked under relevant sections by the city police for allegedly assaulting a person on May 6, 2022 over a previous enmity.

Khan had approached the court for pre-arrest bail.

The judge in his order noted that during the investigation into the case, the informant/injured person's supplementary statement was recorded, but he had not named the applicant/accused in the statement. The injured person had also not stated the role played by the accused in commission of the crime, the court said. The applicant is residing in Thane city. There is remote possibility that he may abscond and will not be available for facing trial. Similarly, there is no likelihood that the applicant may tamper with the prosecution evidence, the court said. The applicant is a young boy aged about 25 years. Some co-­accused are released on bail by this court and anticipatory bail is also granted to some accused, it noted. The material investigation of the crime is already completed. Thus, for further investigation, the custody of applicant is not necessary, the judge said. ''Hence, I come to the conclusion that the applicant deserves anticipatory bail with conditions,'' he added.

