Left Menu

Two men injured in attack by nine persons over dispute in Thane

The incident took place in Ambernath town on Monday following which a case was registered against the nine accused who were not yet arrested, they said.While the two victims were sitting near the temple, the accused arrived there and asked the duo why they had complained against them to authorities for breaking the temples CCTV, an official from Ambernath police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 10:56 IST
Two men injured in attack by nine persons over dispute in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were injured after a group of nine persons allegedly attacked them on the suspicion that the duo had complained against them for damaging a CCTV camera at a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Ambernath town on Monday following which a case was registered against the nine accused who were not yet arrested, they said.

While the two victims were sitting near the temple, the accused arrived there and asked the duo why they had complained against them to authorities for breaking the temple's CCTV, an official from Ambernath police station said. The accused allegedly stabbed the victims with a knife, hurled beer bottles at them, threw stones on their houses and damaged their vehicle, the official said.

The two victims suffered injuries and were hospitalised, he said.

Based on their complaint, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the nine accused on charges of rioting, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022