Two men injured in attack by nine persons over dispute in Thane

Two men were injured after a group of nine persons allegedly attacked them on the suspicion that the duo had complained against them for damaging a CCTV camera at a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Ambernath town on Monday following which a case was registered against the nine accused who were not yet arrested, they said.

While the two victims were sitting near the temple, the accused arrived there and asked the duo why they had complained against them to authorities for breaking the temple's CCTV, an official from Ambernath police station said. The accused allegedly stabbed the victims with a knife, hurled beer bottles at them, threw stones on their houses and damaged their vehicle, the official said.

The two victims suffered injuries and were hospitalised, he said.

Based on their complaint, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the nine accused on charges of rioting, the official said.

