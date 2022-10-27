Left Menu

Five killed, as many injured in road accident in UP's Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-10-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 11:21 IST
Five killed, as many injured in road accident in UP's Prayagraj
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four women and a child were killed and five people were injured when their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway in the Handia police station area of the district on Thursday morning, police said.

The victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child when the incident occurred around 5.45 am, Circle Officer of Handia Sudhir Kumar said.

While five people were killed on the spot, five others were rushed to a hospital in an injured state, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (45), Krishna Devi (70), Savita (36), Rekha (32) and Ojas (one-and-a-half-years old).

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022