Five killed, as many injured in road accident in UP's Prayagraj
- Country:
- India
Four women and a child were killed and five people were injured when their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway in the Handia police station area of the district on Thursday morning, police said.
The victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child when the incident occurred around 5.45 am, Circle Officer of Handia Sudhir Kumar said.
While five people were killed on the spot, five others were rushed to a hospital in an injured state, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (45), Krishna Devi (70), Savita (36), Rekha (32) and Ojas (one-and-a-half-years old).
Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.
He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rekha
- Ojas
- Yogi Adityanath
- Sudhir
- Kumar
- Vindhyachal
- Handia
- Krishna Devi
- Savita
- Rekha Devi
ALSO READ
HC quashes FIRs registered against Kumar Vishwas, Tajinderpal Bagga in separate cases
Suryakumar can be India's version of ABD: Steyn
Bharat Jodo Yatra: DK Shivkumar attacks BJP, wears t-shirt highlighting 'unemployment'
Suryakumar remains static at 2nd in T20I rankings
Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Court frames charges against wrestler Sushil Kumar