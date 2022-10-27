Left Menu

Father-son duo shot dead over land dispute in UP's Hardoi

Father-son duo shot dead over land dispute in UP's Hardoi
A 60-year-old man and his son were shot dead and three other family members thrashed with lathis over a land dispute in Bhadaicha village here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said there was a dispute over land between the two families in the village under City Kotwali police station limits. On Wednesday, some people sitting outside the home of Babu Singh had an argument with a family member of Guddu Singh, the leader of the rival faction, he said. Following the argument, Guddu Singh arrived at the spot with his rifle and fired five rounds, killing Babu Singh (60) and his son Lucky (23), Dwivedi said.

Guddu Singh and his family members then beat up three other members of Babu Singh's family with lathis. They have been admitted to Hardoi Medical College, the SP added.

The police have arrested Guddu Singh and seized his rifle, Dwivedi said, adding that teams had been formed to arrest the remaining accused.

