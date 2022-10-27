Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.58,450.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.58,550.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,500.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.48,850.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.49,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:29 IST
SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.58,450.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.58,550.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,500.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,850.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

