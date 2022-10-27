Ghana MPs suspend demand for finance minister's ouster until after IMF deal

A coalition of Ghana's ruling party members of parliament have called off demands that finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta be removed from office until a support package is negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said in the statement on Wednesday that President Nana Akufo-Addo told them "their demands would be acted upon" following the upcoming 2023 budget reading and culmination of ongoing IMF support talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)