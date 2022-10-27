China Jan-Sept foreign direct investment +15.6% y/y in yuan terms
27-10-2022
China's foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 15.6% from a year earlier in the first nine months of the year to 1 trillion yuan ($138.52 billion) after 16.4% growth in January-August, the Ministry of Commerce told a news conference on Thursday.
China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 8.5% in January-September, the ministry added. ($1 = 7.2191 Chinese yuan renminbi)
