China Jan-Sept foreign direct investment +15.6% y/y in yuan terms

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 15.6% from a year earlier in the first nine months of the year to 1 trillion yuan ($138.52 billion) after 16.4% growth in January-August, the Ministry of Commerce told a news conference on Thursday.

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 8.5% in January-September, the ministry added. ($1 = 7.2191 Chinese yuan renminbi)

