India win toss, opt to bat against Netherlands

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:13 IST
IND vs NED: India will be lookingforward to go all out with the bat. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Australia

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match at the SCG here on Thursday.

Both India and Netherlands have fielded unchanged playing XIs.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(wk/c), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper,Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

