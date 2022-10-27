Left Menu

Coimbatore explosion case: One more person held

The police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the recent car explosion in the city that left one dead, as he allegedly helped in procuring a large number of explosive materials through e-commerce platforms. The arrested man-Afsar Khan- a local resident, had reportedly played a major role in sourcing explosive materials seized from the house of Jamesha Mubin, the victim in the car explosion here on October 23, a day ahead of Deepavali.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:15 IST
Coimbatore explosion case: One more person held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the recent car explosion in the city that left one dead, as he allegedly helped in procuring a large number of explosive material through e-commerce platforms.

The arrested man-Afsar Khan- a local resident, had reportedly played a major role in sourcing explosive materials seized from the house of Jamesha Mubin, the victim in the car explosion here on October 23, a day ahead of Deepavali. With him, a total of six persons have been arrested so far.

The 28-year old Khan is a relative of Mubin and had helped purchase a large quantity of explosive materials from e-commerce platforms, police said.

Khan fell in the police dragnet after he was questioned on suspicion for more than five hours and a search of his house which led to the seizure of a laptop on Wednesday, which was sent for cyber analysis. Police had earlier arrested five persons in connection with the explosion under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, even as senior officials of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) are camping here. The Tamil Nadu government had announced on Wednesday that the probe into the matter will be handed over the NIA.

Meanwhile, police began the interrogation of the five arrested-- Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Azharuddin, Muhammad Riyas, Muhammed Nawaz and Firoz Ismail, as the 5th Judicial Magistrate here granted three days custody. On October 23, 75-kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate were seized from the residence of 29-year old Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the car in which he was travelling. The explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car in this western textile city and he had allegedly tried to evade a police check post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022