Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' between adults
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:54 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's parliament passed a law on Thursday expanding an existing ban on promoting "LGBT propaganda" to children by banning it among people of all ages.
Under the new law, passed in its first reading by the State Duma, any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - online, in film, or in public - could incur a fine.
