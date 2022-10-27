Left Menu

Tribunal's role to adjudicate substantial question of environment, not to test devices of commercial enterprises: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to monitor and test efficiency of a device to control air pollution.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the role of the Tribunal is to adjudicate on substantial questions of environment and not to test devices of commercial enterprises.According to the applicant, he is an expert on the subject of control of air pollution and has invented a device to control air pollution.

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to monitor and test efficiency of a device to control air pollution.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the role of the Tribunal is to adjudicate on substantial questions of environment and not to test devices of commercial enterprises.

''According to the applicant, he is an expert on the subject of control of air pollution and has invented a device to control air pollution. He has accordingly sought a direction to monitor and test efficiency of devices of the applicant.

''We are unable to entertain such an application. Role of the Tribunal is to adjudicate on substantial questions of environment and not to test devices of commercial enterprises,'' the bench also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mirza Mohammad Arif seeking a direction to monitor and test efficiency of a device invented by him to control air pollution.

It also sought directions to the National Physical Laboratory-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to monitor and test the efficiency of the device.

