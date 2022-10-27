Left Menu

South Korea to take part in Japanese naval fleet review

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:54 IST
South Korea to take part in Japanese naval fleet review
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea will take part in Japan's naval fleet review next month, South Korea said on Thursday, despite objections to Japan's use of its "Rising Sun" flag, as South Korea seeks to mend ties with its neighbour.

The decision to take part in the fleet review, scheduled for Nov. 6, follows opposition from some South Korean lawmakers due to the use on Japanese warships of the ensign, a centuries-old design that was used by Japan's military during World War Two. Many people in South Korea see the red-and-white flag as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression and its colonisation.

In 2018, Japan decided not to take part in South Korea's fleet review after South Korea effectively asked Japan not to fly the "Rising Sun" flag on its warships. South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement the decision to take part this year was made with the security situation in mind, given the unprecedented pace of North Korea's weapons tests this year.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has said he wants to improve ties with Japan. Relations between the U.S. allies have been strained by various disputes including one over compensation for Koreans conscripted by Japan as forced labourers during World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022