Saudi Arabia should "not be blamed" for protecting its interests, finance minister tells Al-Arabiya

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:08 IST
Saudi Arabia should "not be blamed" for protecting its interests, finance minister tells Al-Arabiya
Mohammed al-Jadaan Image Credit: Twitter(@MAAljadaan)
Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said that the Kingdom "should not be blamed" for protecting its interests and the interests of its people, in a televised interview with Al-Arabiya on Thursday.

He made the comment when asked about a recent remark by U.S. secretary of state Anthony Blinken about the relationship between the two countries needing "recalibration".

Jadaan also said Saudi Arabia's relationship with the U.S. was strategic and decades-long and that relations were ongoing.

