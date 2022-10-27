Greek PM says no room for more tensions in Europe
"There is no room for other, unnecessary sources of tension. Greek islands do not threaten anyone," Mitsotakis said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Athens. He said that Europe must cancel Russia's plans to create instability in Europe.
- Country:
- Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday there is no room for more tensions in Europe, referring to Turkey's aggressive rhetoric. "There is no room for other, unnecessary sources of tension. Greek islands do not threaten anyone," Mitsotakis said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Athens.
He said that Europe must cancel Russia's plans to create instability in Europe. Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over a range of issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, overflights in the Aegean Sea and ethnically-split Cyprus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- Mitsotakis
- Athens
- Aegean Sea
- Greek
- Europe
- German
- Greece
- Mediterranean
- Turkey
- Russia
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australia's women end European drought in World Cup boost
EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on Norwegian flows, milder weather forecasts
Leak detected in pipeline that brings crude oil to Germany
FACTBOX-The Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia to Europe
European shares fall on earnings jitters, Credit Suisse slides on U.S. probe report