Greek PM says no room for more tensions in Europe

"There is no room for other, unnecessary sources of tension. Greek islands do not threaten anyone," Mitsotakis said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Athens. He said that Europe must cancel Russia's plans to create instability in Europe.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:11 IST
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday there is no room for more tensions in Europe, referring to Turkey's aggressive rhetoric. "There is no room for other, unnecessary sources of tension. Greek islands do not threaten anyone," Mitsotakis said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Athens.

He said that Europe must cancel Russia's plans to create instability in Europe. Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over a range of issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, overflights in the Aegean Sea and ethnically-split Cyprus.

