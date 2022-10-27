Gas tanker explodes after overturning in Dumka, 3 buses gutted in fire

A gas tanker overturned in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday afternoon, following which it exploded and caught fire that ravaged at least three buses which were parked nearby, police said.

The incident happened on State Highway 17 in Dhavatand area near Hansdiha, Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra told PTI.

The tanker was on the way to Haldia in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal when it overturned and exploded, following which it caught fire. At least three buses that were parked nearby and several trees were ravaged in the fire, police said.

No casualty was reported immediately.

''There was an explosion after the tanker overturned. Three buses that were parked nearby and several trees also caught fire,'' police inspector of Hansdiha Naval Kishore Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)