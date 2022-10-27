Left Menu

J-K: Army's Northern Command celebrates 76th Infantry Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:15 IST
The Udhampur-based Northern Command on Thursday celebrated the 76th Infantry Day to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on this day in 1947 to thwart the Pakistani aggression in Jammu and Kashmir.

The day was celebrated with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial in the the Command headquarters, a defence spokesman said.

On this solemn day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation was remembered by one and all, he said.

The Chief of Staff (CoS) Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani laid wreath on behalf of Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Subramani complimented all ranks and veterans for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while working under trying and challenging conditions.

He also saluted the contributions and sacrifices of the breavehearts to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and fighting terrorism with unstinting resolve.

