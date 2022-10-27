Left Menu

One dead, several hospitalized after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:31 IST
One dead, several hospitalized after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and several others have been hospitalized after drinking contaminated water in a village in Belagavi district, Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said on Thursday.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, the minister told reporters.

''On Wednesday in Mudenur village in Ramdurg Taluk of Belagavi, some people were hospitalized after drinking contaminated water and among them, a person named Shivappa Belleri died,'' Karjol said.

The minister appealed to the villagers to use water from the Reverse Osmosis (a water purification process) unit installed by the state government in the village.

Karjol also asked people to remove dump yards around the borewells, indicating that the contamination of groundwater was due to the seepage of leachate.

''We are providing safe piped drinking water under the 'Jal Jeevan' Mission. Almost 80 percent of the work is now over. In a month, every house in the village will get pure drinking water,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022