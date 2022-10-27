Germany's Scholz sure that Turkey, Greece can solve issues through dialogue
Greece and Turkey will resolve all issues related to the eastern Mediterranean through dialogue, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Athens on Thursday.
"Good neighbourly relations, with Turkey, for example, are of significance not just for both countries, but for all of Europe and trans-Atlantic relations," he said during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over a range of issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, overflights in the Aegean Sea and ethnically-split Cyprus.
