Left Menu

Vizhinjam stir: Fishermen set ablaze boat; throw police barricade into sea

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:44 IST
Vizhinjam stir: Fishermen set ablaze boat; throw police barricade into sea
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI): Local fishermen, opposing the Vizhinjam international seaport project near here, on Thursday intensified their agitation by setting a fishing boat on fire and throwing police barricades into the sea, as the stir entered the 100th day.

Hundreds of fisherfolk, including women, reached the area via road and sea and broke open the lock of the gate of the project site, raising slogans.

Besides those from the coastal villages here, a large number of fishermen arrived in boats from nearby places including Muthalapozhi under the aegis of the Latin Archdiocese to stage protests.

Showing the burning boat, one of the protesters told reporters that they had no other way to make the authorities understand their plight.

''If there is no coast, we have no life. We are setting afire our means of livelihood. If the port comes into being, we will lose our coast forever,'' he said.

Another fisherman pointed to the lack of availability of kerosene subsidy, a long pending demand of local fisherfolk, and demanded that it be provided on the lines of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of reports of the fishermen's plan to intensify their protests, police security was beefed up at the site of the under construction port and its surroundings.

A large number of people have been staging protests outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor for a few months. They were pressing for their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The protesters have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

The Kerala High Court, on October 19, had made it clear that its interim orders to remove obstructions created by protesters at the entrance of the Vizhinjam port has to be implemented by the state government.

The high court said its order should be implemented before the next date of hearing on October 25.

The direction came during the hearing of an ongoing contempt plea moved by the Adani Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022