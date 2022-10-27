Left Menu

Man, 55, two children die after drinking tea in UP village

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:51 IST
Man, 55, two children die after drinking tea in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man and his two grandchildren died and two others took ill on Thursday here in a village after drinking tea allegedly spiked with a chemical, police said.

Shivanandan, his sons Shivang (6) and Divyansh (5), his father-in-law Ravindra Singh (55), and neighbour Sobran fell seriously ill after drinking tea made in his house in Nagla Kanhai village, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said.

All of them were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared Ravindra, Shivang, and Divyansh brought dead, the SP said. He said the condition of Sobran and Shivanandan is still critical and they have been referred to Saifai.

Dixit said that preliminary investigation has found that Shivanandan's wife Ramamurthy, mistook the medicine sprayed in the paddy for tea leaves and put it in the tea which made it toxic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022