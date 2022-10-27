Lebanon says U.S.-brokered deal with Israel won't its foreign policy

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel would not change the foreign policy of his country, which officially remains in a state of war with Israel.

In a palace statement after he signed the agreement, Aoun said it would have "no political dimensions or impacts that contradict Lebanon's foreign policy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)