Lebanon says U.S.-brokered deal with Israel won't its foreign policy

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:59 IST
Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel would not change the foreign policy of his country, which officially remains in a state of war with Israel.

In a palace statement after he signed the agreement, Aoun said it would have "no political dimensions or impacts that contradict Lebanon's foreign policy."

