Lebanon says U.S.-brokered deal with Israel won't change its foreign policy
Updated: 27-10-2022 16:31 IST
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel would not change the foreign policy of his country, which officially remains in a state of war with Israel.
In a palace statement after he signed the agreement, Aoun said it would have "no political dimensions or impacts that contradict Lebanon's foreign policy."
