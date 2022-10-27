IMF and Egypt reach $3 bln, 46-month deal, IMF representative says

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over 46 months, the IMF's representative in Egypt, Ivana Holler, said on Thursday in remarks aired on state TV.

The state television's translator had said the agreement would last six months but an IMF statement published shortly after outlined it would last 46.

