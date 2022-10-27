Scoreboard: T20WC; IND vs NED

Netherlands Innings: Vikramjit Singh b Bhuvneshwar 1 Max ODowd b Axar 16 Bas de Leede c Hardik Pandya b Axar 16 Colin Ackermann c Axar b Ashwin 17 Tom Cooper c (sub)Deepak Hooda b Ashwin 9 Scott Edwards c (sub)Deepak Hooda b Bhuvneshwar 5 Tim Pringle c Kohli b Shami 20 Logan van Beek c Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 3 Shariz Ahmad not out 16 Fred Klaassen lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0 Paul van Meekeren not out 14 Extras: (LB-2, W-3, NB-1) 6 Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs) 123 Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 20-2, 47-3, 62-4, 63-5, 87-6, 89-7, 101-8, 101-9.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-2-9-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-2, Mohammed Shami 4-0-27-1, Axar Patel 4-0-18-2, Hardik Pandya 1-0-9-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-21-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)