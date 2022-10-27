Left Menu

HC directs SP to secure presence of Collector before it

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:13 IST
HC directs SP to secure presence of Collector before it
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the SP attached to Tiruvannamalai to secure the presence of IAS officer Veer Pratap Singh, now serving as the Additional Collector of the same district, on November 15 in connection with a contempt of court case.

Justice P N Prakash gave the direction while passing further interim orders on a contempt application, recently.

Originally, for non-compliance of the order of the writ court, a statutory notice was issued on September 12, directing the officer, who was working as the Sub-Collector of Mettur at that point of time, to be physically present before the court that day.

But he failed appear. Instead, his personal assistant (PA) was present before the court. The government advocate submitted Singh had filed an application seeking to dispense with his appearance. It was stated that on the instructions of the Salem district Collector to accompany him for a case before the National Commission for SCs/STs at New Delhi, he had gone there. He had expressed his inability to appear before the court that day.

The judge noted that effectively, Singh had chosen to comply with the order of the district Collector to accompany him to New Delhi, instead of appearing before this Court, in response to the statutory notice issued. ''I am not inclined to accept the explanation given by the respondent (Singh) for his inability to appear before this court,'' the judge observed and dismissed the application.

The government advocate submitted the order on the original writ petition was now complied with. ''I am not inclined to condone the delay in complying with the orders, since the respondent herein is alleged to have disobeyed the orders of the writ court earlier and had once again disobeyed by not complying with the statutory notice,'' the judge said and issued bailable warrant to ensure the presence of Singh. The SP shall secure his physical presence in the court on November 15, the judge added and posted the matter for further hearing on that day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022