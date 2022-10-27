Jordan's PM reshuffles cabinet in shakeup to spur IMF-guided reforms

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh announced a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday to improve his administration's performance under IMF-guided economic reforms.

The British-educated former veteran diplomat and palace aide was appointed two years ago to restore public trust over the handling of COVID-19 and defuse anger at successive governments' failure to deliver on pledges of prosperity and curbing corruption in the U.S. allied country.

