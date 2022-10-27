Left Menu

Looking forward to key UNSC counter-terrorism meet in India: US

The UN Security Council established the Counter-Terrorism Committee in the wake of the 911 terror attacks by adopting resolution 1373 of 2001 concerning countering terrorism.

Ambassador Chris Lu, U.S. Representative for UN Management and Reform (Photo Credit: Chris Lu Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the 2-day UNSC counter-terrorism conference to be hosted by India, the US has described it as an important meeting to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries to combat the global menace.

India for the first time will be hosting the special meeting of the United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) which will discuss the overarching theme of 'Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes'.

Senior American diplomat Chris Lu is set to visit India as the head of the US delegation which will attend the meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi from October 28-29.

Ahead of the key meeting, Lu, the US Representative for UN Management and Reform tweeted, ''Looking forward to representing @USUN at this important #UN counter-terrorism convening, as well as strengthening the ties between the US and India.'' ''Ambassador Lu will address issues of counterterrorism, as well as the important relationship between the two countries,'' the media note by United States Mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The inaugural session of the special UNSC meeting on counter-terrorism will be held in Mumbai followed by diplomatic discussions to be held in New Delhi.

The meeting will begin with a soft opening session and tribute to the victims of terrorism in Mumbai on 28th October, through a solemn ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Sanjay Verma, Secretary(West), Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

''Ambassador Lu will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack,'' the media note said.

Six Americans were among the 166 who were killed in India's deadliest 26/11 terror attacks carried out by a group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan in various places in Mumbai. ''Ambassador Lu will also meet with graduate students from the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership to hear their aspirations and discuss the essential role public service plays in a democracy,'' the note added. India, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, is currently holding the chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. The UN Security Council established the Counter-Terrorism Committee in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks by adopting resolution 1373 of 2001 concerning countering terrorism.

