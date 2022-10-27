Left Menu

Kyiv region suffers big drop in power generation capacity after Russian strikes - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The Kyiv region, including the capital city itself, faces a 30% deficit in its capacity to generate the power it needs following Russian strikes overnight targeting energy infrastructure, the regional governor said on Thursday.

"Last night the enemy damaged the facilities of the energy infrastructure of our region. A number of critical facilities have been disabled," Oleksiy Kuleba said in a video clip on the Telegram messaging app.

Separately, the Kyiv region's military administration said the region must "prepare for emergency power outages for an indefinite period" because of the Russian strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

