J-K: Terror outfit Ghaznavi Force calls for observing Accession Day as 'black day'; FIR lodged

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:47 IST
J-K: Terror outfit Ghaznavi Force calls for observing Accession Day as 'black day'; FIR lodged
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have registered an FIR after posters allegedly put up by terror outfit Ghaznavi Force called for observing the 'Accession Day' as a 'black day.

Accession Day, celebrated on October 26, is a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. It was on this day in 1947 when the ruler of the erstwhile state, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed off the Instrument of Accession to join the Dominion India.

''Today morning, a reliable source informed police station Bari Brahmana about a poster pasted by terrorist organisation Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force on the entry gate of Municipal Park Bari Brahmana with regards to observing black day on Accession Day of Jammu kashmir with India,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Abhishek Mahajan said.

Police registered an FIR at police station Bari Brahmana under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said, he said, adding investigation is underway.

