Russia says no decision made on extending Black Sea grain deal

Russia on Thursday said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the West had not taken sufficient steps to ease sanctions on Russia's logistics, payments and insurance industries to facilitate Russia's exports. The deal, struck in July for 120 days is set to expire in the second half of November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)