China Everything released a short video “A New Journey”
- Country:
- China
China Everything released a short video "A New Journey" As the 20th CPC National Congress was concluded on October 22, 2022, China Everything released a short video providing insights into the new journey on which the CPC is going to embark.
China, the world's most populous country, has chosen its path towards modernization, improving people's livelihood domestically and playing a more active role internationally. Xi Jinping was re-elected as the General Secretary of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Later, he led the other six members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to show up at the press conference. The short video explains to the non-Chinese audiences that China is steadfast in deepening reform and opening-up across the board, and in perusing high-quality development. The consensus in China is that a prosperous China will create more opportunities for the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK spy chief says rise of China world's top security issue
China reports 1,890 new COVID cases for Oct 11 vs 2,249 a day earlier
UN rights body abandons Uyghurs, votes not to discuss China's abuse: Report
China can't win COVID battle by 'lying flat' - People's Daily
IMF cautions against moving manufacturing out of China