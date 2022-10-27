Stalin unveils Ambedkar's statue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on Thursday on the premises of the Dalit icon's memorial here.

The statue, provided by Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan was unveiled by Stalin in a function held by the government at Annal Ambedkar Mani mandapam.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Muncipal Administration Minister K N Nehru were among the ministers who took part. Thirumavalavan was present. The memorial is located at Raja Annamalaipuram here.

