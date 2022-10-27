Spain's budget bill clears first hurdle in parliament

Spain's fragmented parliament on Thursday gave the first nod of approval to the minority government's 2023 budget bill, taking it through to the next stage of debate and raising the chances of the spending plan being approved before next year.

By 186-159 votes, with three abstentions, the lower house rejected proposals from the opposition parties to send back the draft budget submitted by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist coalition government three weeks ago.

