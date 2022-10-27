Left Menu

Man strangles wife to death, ends life

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death and later ended his life at Pilar in Ullal police station limits here on Thursday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Shobha Poojary 45 and Shivananda Poojary 55.Police said the couples son Karthik had called his mother on her phone at around noon. As she did not respond, he called up their neighbour.When the neighbour visited the house, Shobha was found dead inside her bedroom.

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death and later ended his life at Pilar in Ullal police station limits here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha Poojary (45) and Shivananda Poojary (55).

Police said the couple's son Karthik had called his mother on her phone at around noon. As she did not respond, he called up their neighbour.

When the neighbour visited the house, Shobha was found dead inside her bedroom. Others who searched for her husband found him hanging from the branch of a tree near his house, police said.

